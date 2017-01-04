Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s First Dance with his New Bride [VIDEO]

New Year’s Eve NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Reimann got married.

The winner of the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award since 2003 (that’s 14 years running) exchanged vows with his fiance of nearly 18 months the end a tough year on a massively positive note.

Dale Jr. missed most of the 2016 NASCAR season due to a concussion he received during a race. However, he has been medically cleared to get back in the #88 Chevrolet for the Daytona 500 to kick off the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series season.

NASCAR.com reports that not only did family attend Dale Jr. and Amy’s wedding, but also friends that included many of the NASCAR drivers and personalities. The website reports that it was NASCAR drive Danica Patrick that caught the bouquet that night.

Ohhhhhh, who caught the bouquet?! 😜💐 A photo posted by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:44pm PST

After the couple said, “I Do” to each other and exchanged rings, Dale Jr. welcomed the guests to the reception and thanked them for being a part of the special night before having the first dance with his new bride as husband and wife. You can watch the video of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Reimann just below.

The day after the ceremony and festivities, both Dale Jr. and Amy (who changed her last name to Earnhardt on her Twitter account) posted pictures and sentiments of their big night.

Happily married!!! What an amazing experience. Looking forward to the rest of our lives @Amy_Reimann. #honeymooners pic.twitter.com/jepHaBiOGA — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 1, 2017

@dalejr and I are beginning 2017 as Mr. & Mrs.! Thank you for loving me and making me your wife. My heart is truly filled with love and joy. pic.twitter.com/wAmtYuqtBd — Amy Earnhardt (@Amy_Reimann) January 1, 2017

Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs. Dale Earnahrdt Jr.!

By: Buck Stevens