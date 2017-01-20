Tyler Farr’s Dream has Become Reality

Country music singer-songwriter Tyler Farr‘s dream has come true. However, what his dream IS (or was) may not be what you think.

Although may might think that Tyler’s dream was to become a big star, you would be wrong. “My dream was not to be rich or famous; that wasn’t my dream,” he says.

“My dream was to have my own house and farm … piece of land,” Tyler shares, “and I have that now and that’s what makes me happy.”

It was his career in the music industry writing songs and recording them that has been his chosen path to reach that dream. As much as he loves what he does for a “job,” Tyler says he is happiest enjoying the dream that has become a reality for the guy who grew up in Garden City, Missouri and is now a newlywed that lives in Tennessee.

“To be able to have a place where you can walk out your back door and go five hundred yards and be in the woods and hunt on your own land that you’ve, you know, are blessed with is a pretty cool thing,” Tyler explains, “That’s my favorite place to be, right there at my farm just south of Nashville.”

Don’t worry, Tyler is not walking away from what has helped him achieve his dream. In fact, he is working on what will be his yet untitled third studio album that will be released this year. The debut single from that album is called “Our Town.” It is a song about Tyler’s life growing up in a small town in anywhere USA. You can watch the lyric video for that debut single at the bottom of the page.

Congratulations on getting your dream Tyler Farr. Here’s hoping that you get to enjoy that dream for many years to come and have more dreams come true.

By: Buck Stevens