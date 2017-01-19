Video Highlights of Blake Shelton’s Big Night at People’s Choice Awards

Last night (1/18) Blake Shelton has a pretty big night at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards! Watch the video highlights of Blake’s night here…

Blake performed on the show. His current single “A Guy With A Girl” hit #1 this week. So, he chose to debut what will be his new single “Every Time I Hear That Song.”

Following his performance Blake was presented with his two trophies for his People’s Choice Award wins for Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album (All Genre). His acceptance speech was both gracious and entertaining, just like Blake.

Backstage Blake talked with ET where he revealed what plans he has made for Valentine’s Day this year with girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

Blake also talked backstage about what a big deal it was for him to win the award for favorite album and what it means for him moving forward.