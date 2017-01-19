Little Big Town’s New Album ‘The Breaker’, Everything We Know

Little Big Town is gearing up to release a new album and here is everything we know about it…

The album is titled The Breaker and will be released February 24th.

The album cover for The Breaker by Little Big Town is pictured just above.

This will be the eighth studio album from the reigning ACM and CMA Vocal Group of the Year who just won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Country Group LAST NIGHT (1/18)!

The debut single from the album is called “Better Man” and is in the top 10 on the country radio airplay charts as of this week (#8 on Billboard, #6 on Country Aircheck). The song was written by Taylor Swift!

Here is the track list for The Breaker by Little Big Town:

1. “Happy People”

2. “Night on Our Side”

3. “Lost in California”

4. “Free”

5. “Drivin’ Around”

6. “We Went to the Beach”

7. “Better Man”

8. “Rollin'”

9. “Don’t Die Young, Don’t Get Old”

10. ‘Beat Up Bible”

11. “When Someone Stops Loving You”

12. “The Breaker”

SO excited to share this with y’all on February 24th! It’s my favorite album we’ve ever made! #TheBreaker @littlebigtown pic.twitter.com/bwJL5RcjZS — Kimberly Schlapman (@ohgussie) January 18, 2017

That’s all we know at this point. I do know that I personally cannot wait to hear the entire project from Little Big Town!

By: Buck Stevens