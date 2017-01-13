Win Justin Moore And Lee Brice Tickets With a Text 2 Win Weekend

We can’t WAIT for the Justin Moore and Lee Brice “American Made Tour” at the US Cellular Coliseum on February 11th! B104 is giving you MORE chances to WIN with a Text 2 Win Weekend!

You know how to text, right? Pick up your phone and text the word “coliseum” to 59457 and you could win a pair of tickets to see Justin Moore and Lee Brice Feburary 11th! We told you joining the B104 text club was going to be an awesome idea!

Don’t miss out on this incredible concert, make sure you text “coliseum” to 59457 before midnight on Sunday 1/15 for a chance to win! Get entered now with the B104 Text Club, the Ultimate Tan and Bloomington-Normal’s #1 Country, B104!