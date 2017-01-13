Dierks Bentley Releases “Black” Music Video

Dierks Bentley has released the music video for his latest single “Black” and it has an “other-worldly” look to it.

“Black” is the third single and title track from Dierks’ latest #1 album that is available everywhere now. The first two singles from the album “Somewhere On A Beach” and “Different For Girls” both became #1 singles. “Black” appears to be on the same path as it is just outside the top 20 on the country radio airplay charts this week.

In the brand new music video, Dierks follows a lady across a cold, barren beach that looks like it could be a dark fantasy world. However, it is in fact Reykjavík, Iceland according to ew.com.

While the music video is dark and mysterious it is also sexy as there are scenes where Dierks has obviously caught up with the mysterious woman he was following. Well, the woman really isn’t so mysterious in real life.

The woman that Dierks follows in the music video is actually his wife of 11 years Cassidy. Here’s a real kicker for you about Cassidy being included in the music video for the song, her maiden name is BLACK!

Find out more about how Cassidy became the co-star of the music video at the ew.com story here.

Watch the brand new music video for “Black” by Dierks Bentley at the top of the page.

By: Buck Stevens