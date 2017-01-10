Miranda Lambert at Joe’s in Chicago January 24th

Miranda Lambert will be in Chicago at Joe’s Bar to rehearse for her 2017 tour and YOU can be there to watch!

Yesterday (1/9) Miranda announced on Facebook the one-night-only concert at Joe’s Bar on Weed St. in Chicago January 24th. Joining Miranda for the concert will be one of her songwriting buddies Natalie Hemby.

The concert will serve two purposes for the country music mega-star. Miranda will be starting her 2017 “Highway Vagabond Tour” January 26th in Evansville, Indiana. This Chicago concert will serve as a dress rehearsal with an audience for that tour.

Miranda is also using the concert to benefit her Women Creators Scholarship at Belmont University. The scholarship was established in 2015 with the purpose of encouraging women to pursue careers in the music industry and helping support those who do.

Since the show is just up the road in Chicago and on a Friday night, if you want tickets to the Miranda Lambert at Joe’s Bar in Chicago January 24th, you have to put your name in for a fan ticket lottery here.

If your name is drawn you will be charged $50 (+$7.50 service fee) per ticket with a two ticket maximum per request. The lottery is open until Wednesday, January 11 (TOMORROW) at 11:59 PM CST. Fans who get the tickets will be notified via email.

By: Buck Stevens