Carl Edwards Retiring from NASCAR Effective Immediately [VIDEO]

Carl Edwards is expected climb out of his NASCAR Cup Series car for good effective immediately.

This announcement is coming as a surprise to fans of NASCAR as Carl is one of the top drivers and in what many consider the prime of his career. No reason has been given yet for the unexpected retirement of Carl Edwards.

However, Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has scheduled two separate news conferences for tomorrow, Wednesday, January 11th starting at 10:00 AM eastern time (9:00 AM central time). JGR is the team Carl has driven for the past two years.

The first press conference is expected to be the official announcement of Carl’s retirement. The second will likely be to announce the replacement driver for the #19 JGR Toyota for the upcoming 2017 NASCAR Cup series season.

