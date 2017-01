Congrats to our B104 Athletes of the Week!

Jasmyne Lawrence – U-High Girls Basketball

Jasmyne scored 15 points in the Pioneers’ win over Rockford Lutheran and led the Pioneers with 12 points in a win over Olympia.

Luke Litwiller (LIT-WY-ler) – Olympia Boys Basketball

Luke scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Spartans to a win over Central Catholic.

They will both take home a plaque from Robert’s Trophies and a gift certificate from Meatheads and B104!