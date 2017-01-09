Meet the New Country Duo High Valley [VIDEO]

There’s a new country duo grabbing attention in the United States that goes by the name High Valley.

The duo is composed of brothers Curtis and Brad Rempel that are natives of Blumenort, Alberta, Canada. While they are new to country music here in the US, they have already made a big name for themselves on the Canadian Country Music scene.

High Valley won the Album of the Year Award and Country Song of the Year Award from the GMA Canada Covenant Awards in 2007. They won five more GMA Canada Covenant Awards in 2011 including Artist of the Year and Group of the Year.

They have been nominated and won awards for their music in Canada. They’ve received nominations for Juno Awards for two of their albums released inn Canada. They have been nominated for numerous Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards and won the 2013 Interactive Artist of the Year Award and the 2015 Group or Duo of the Year Award at the CCMA Awards.

Now the duo is hoping to move their musical success to The United States. They released their latest album title Dear Life in both Canada and the US in November of last year.

The debut single from the duo released in the US is called “Make You Mine.” The song has a kind of a feel of bluegrass meets the pop act called Avicii in my opinion. I really like it.

The song has reached the 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck singles charts here in the US and is still climbing.

You can hear the debut US single “Make You Mine” from High Valley in the official music video for the song below.

I can’t wait to hear more music from High Valley.

By: Buck Stevens