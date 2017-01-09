Keith Urban Holds at Number One for Second Week with “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

So far, Keith Urban is the only country artist to claim a #1 song at country radio for 2017 as “Blue Ain’t Your Color” remains at the top spot for a second week.

With the release of the advanced Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck singles charts for this week, Keith has the number one song in the nation for a second consecutive week to kick off the new year with the latest single from his #1 album ripCORD.

Last week the song marked a rare feat as it hit number one on the tree Billboard charts for country singles simultaneously; Country Airplay, Hot Country Songs (airplay/sales/streaming) and Country Digital Song Sales as well as topping the Country Aircheck chart.

Before jetting back to Nashville to perform on New Year’s Eve, Keith and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, spent Christmas in their native country Australia. “Yeah we were there for Christmas. Both our moms are still alive so they came to Christmas, and a bunch of friends and extended family,” he explains.

However, Christmas “down under” is quite different from here in most of the United States of America, “In Australia, the seasons are opposite, so it’s the middle of summer. So, it’s strange for most people unless you’re from the southern tip of Florida I guess that Christmas is always about going to the beach and hanging outside,” Keith shares.

Congratulations to Keith on his two-week #1 song (and so far only #1 country song of 2017) “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

By: Buck Stevens