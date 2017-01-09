B104 Welcomes David Nail to the Peoria Civic Center

Country Star David Nail to Play Peoria

With Brooke Eden and Charlie Walker

Friday, April 7th 2017

At the SMG Managed Peoria Civic Center

For the 2017 American Red Cross Heartland Heroes Event

Monday, January 9th 2017 (Peoria, IL)- Country star David Nail is heading to Peoria with special guests Brooke Eden and Charlie Walker on Friday, April 7th at the SMG managed Peoria Civic Center Arena. The concert begins at 6:10pm. Tickets are $28 and $11 and go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10am. Tickets will be available at the Toyota Box Office at the Peoria Civic Center, Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster locations, or by phone at 1 (800) 745-3000.

The American Red Cross of Central Illinois will be celebrating 100 years of service in 2017 and the Heartland Heroes event will be one of the signature events of the Centennial Celebration.

For information on sponsoring the Heartland Heroes event or being part of the American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois Centennial Celebration, please contact Patrick.Gavin@redcross.org or call (309) 677-7272, ext. 7214.

ABOUT DAVID NAIL

During the making of his fourth MCA Nashville album, David Nail underwent a transformation – and so did his music. Fighter is the most vulnerable, personal record the Missouri native has ever made, and it signals the beginning of a new phase in his career.”

“Six months ago, people would ask me about the record and I would jokingly say ‘It’s my love-making record,’” Nail explains. “But what it meant to me then and what it means to me now are completely different. … Having been a father for about five months, it definitely changes the dynamic of things.” Following the birth of he and wife Catherine’s long-hoped-for children (twins born in December 2015), the singer-songwriter found his world turned upside down. The mark he wanted to leave and things he wanted to say had changed, and despite an early version of Fighter being already finished, he decided to record four new songs, completely changing the project’s tone. In short, Nail decided to get real in a way he never would have allowed himself before. Already known for powerful, emotionally-charged vocals, he took the same approach to choosing Fighter’s 11 tracks (seven of which were written or co-written by Nail himself), celebrating life’s victories but also exposing the knock-downs he’s endured – and it wasn’t always flattering.

“[I was] like, ‘Am I ready to sing this? Am I ready to tell this story?” Nail says. “[But] they come from a genuine place that you can kind of say, ‘Okay, I’ve said that. I’m at peace with that.’ I think that’s what this record is.” Writing and singing in courageous personal detail, Nail confronted some of his deepest troubles, revealing the clarity he’s achieved about his hometown, the true struggle depression caused in his marriage, the answered-prayer of his children’s birth and the things he never told his own father.

Meanwhile, producer Frank Liddell (who also guided Nail’s first three albums, I’m About to Come Alive, The Sound of a Million Dreams and I’m a Fire) made sure Fighter’s musical tone was just as authentic, backing Nail’s volcanic vocals with a melting pot of Mississippi-delta sounds — a mix of classic-country balladry and sweaty Memphis soul, with touches of in-the-moment modernity sprinkled throughout. “I grew up listening to all this music that my father listened to,” says Nail. “A lot of it was classic, huge songs and artists from the ‘60s and ‘70s – and even the ‘80s – so I think there’s always part of me that just falls toward that type of sound, rather than fighting it and trying to say ‘Whoa! No-no-no, we need to stay 2016.’” Big-name collaborations abound, with Nail inviting Vince Gill, Brothers Osborne, Lori McKenna and Logan Brill to help tell his story, as well as Bear and Bo Rinehart of NEEDTOBREATE.

“When I’m making a record I selfishly want to push my buttons so I try to approach it as my swan song, it could be the last piece of music I make. I want to fulfill some life goals in the process and one of my biggest influences in the word is Vince Gill so I’m thankful he said yes”. Brothers Osborne kick the project off in star-crossed revelry on “Good at Tonight,” McKenna joins “Home” to quietly uncover Nail’s love/hate relationship with his hometown, Gill adds stunning harmony vocals to the country-soul “I Won’t Let You Go” – a promise to David’s wife Catherine – and the Rineharts help close the album in tender admiration with “Old Man’s Symphony,” an overdue thank-you note to Nail’s dad.

Along the way, he toasts to the passion of youth in the upbeat hit “Night’s On Fire,” pledges romantic relief in the raw Chris Stapleton co-write “Ease Your Pain,” delivers a desperate double entendre in the indie-rocking “Lie With Me” and crafts a loving, rock-a-bye origin story for his new family in “Babies” – an instant classic. Then there’s the project’s title track, “Fighter,” a heartfelt ‘80s-country throwback ripped from Nail’s real life that holds his wife up as an unshakable supporter – even when he was at his worst.

“’Fighter’ is about as honest as I’ve ever been in a song,” Nail admits. “I mean, when you’re quoting your wife saying things that are not pleasant [about you], you know it was our story. … But it also, I think, tells the story of me.” Nail and Catherine have had to fight their whole lives, he explains – for his career, for their marriage, to battle back inner demons and to conceive their beautiful kids – but their ultimate success in those battles has led them to a better place. And it also gave the album a mission.

Fighter is more than a bookmark in Nail’s life and career – it’s a period on the final sentence of a difficult chapter. Penned during dark times that have given way to a new sunrise, these are some of the most meaningful and personal songs he’s ever recorded. And now that they exist for all to hear, he can finally move on. “I feel like I’ve told the main aspects of my career, and my life, up to this point,” he explains. “So I really think whatever we do in the future, we’ll be able to start just completely fresh. It’ll be a new story, a new part of my life.”

About Brooke Eden

The accolades continue to pour in for RED BOW Records/ BBR Music Group’s Brooke Eden. The pintsize vocal powerhouse has been named one of Vogue’s “10 Country ‘It’ Girls, one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, a SPOTIFY “Spotlight 2016” Artist, PEOPLE’s “Seven Country Acts You Should Check Out” and one of CMT’s “16 Listen Up Artists for 2016” as well as “One to Watch” by Country Music Rocks, NASH Country Weekly, MySpace, Nashville Lifestyles, Roughstock, Sounds Like Nashville, Whiskey Riff and more.

The young Loxahatchee, Florida native came up the artist ranks by paying her dues, performing in clubs and learning the craft of songwriting from the tender age of four. Lauded for her commanding stage presence and brassy straight-shooting style, Eden has performed over 500 shows in four years, including opening for superstars such as Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, Sugarland and Florida Georgia Line.

A carpenter’s daughter (her father also moonlit in a Country band), Eden earned early critical acclaim from the likes of Buzzfeed, Taste of Country and Country Outfitter’s Style Blog for her blue-collar anthem, “Daddy’s Money.”

Now, Eden returns with her highly anticipated new single “Diamonds” which is prominently featured in the first season of TLC new hit series Tyler Perry’s “Too Close To Home.” The pintsize dynamo was also hand-selected by Perry to perform the show’s theme song for TLC’s first-ever scripted series.

Championed by Billboard as a “fiery country star-in-the-making,” Eden’s “Diamonds” has already been named a “Song of the Week” by Whiskey Riff and landing a spot on Spotify’s sought-after “New Boots” playlist, the infectious power anthem exudes youthful confidence paired with a feel-good swagger, while telling a story directly from Eden’s high school years.

About Charlie Walker

Charlie Walker’s passion for music shines through his soulful ballads blending elements of folk and acoustic pop leaving the audience wanting more. “I believe music comes from the heart, and I try to spread a message of love through my lyrics,” says Walker.

His organic simplicity and heart-felt connection with the audience combined with his energy and charismatic showmanship are just a few qualities that make Charlie Walker a well-respected staple in the Jacksonville Beach music community.

Charlie’s latest release, Fortunetellers, is available on iTunes. The title-single is a signature blend of genuine lyrics paired with his unique laid-back tempo. Other tracks feature heartfelt experiences inspired by love, loss, and life that anybody can relate to.

About the Peoria Civic Center

The Peoria Civic Center, an SMG managed facility, is an entertainment and convention venue that contributes significantly to the economic impact on the downtown Peoria area. For the most up-to-date event information, please check us out on the web at www.PeoriaCivicCenter.com.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross