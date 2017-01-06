Keith Urban has been Supporting St. Jude for nearly Two Decades

Keith Urban has been supporting St. Jude Children’s Hospital for almost two decades, even before he became a parent himself.

Even before Keith became a parent himself he (like most of us) felt extra motions when he saw children suffering. “There’s something about sick children that really gets me, and I’m not alone in that,” he explains. “I’ve felt that way even before I had kids, it’s just that feeling of helplessness that just goes right to the heart of me.”

Following his first visit to the children’s hospital, Keith knew he had to support the mission of St. Jude. “I think the first year I went down to see the hospital and St. Jude was 1999, and I met all the staff down there and saw what they were doing, and it just really hit me. So, we’ve been involved with them in all different manner of ways over the years,” Keith shares.

One of the ways that Keith supports St. Jude is with his annual calendar that can be purchased through the website keithurbanfans.com. Fans submit concert pictures for the calendar that benefits St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The video at the top of the page is a thank you message from Keith to the fans for their contributions and support of the calendar and St. Jude. By the way, this calendar is why Keith has never been a part of the annual B104 Country Calendar. He nor we wanted to take away from his calendar that benefits such a great cause.

You can purchase the Keith Urban calendar to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital here.

Thanks to Keith urban for his continued support of a cause that B104 is also a proud supporter, St. Jude Children’s Hospital!

By: Buck Stevens