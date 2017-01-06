Epic Father-Daughter Weddings Dance Goes Viral [VIDEO]

This father and daughter wanted to have some fun with the traditional wedding dance and their fun has gone viral in what could be the most epic Father-Daughter Dance ever!

I DJ many wedding receptions each year and I have seen all styles of Father-Daughter and Mother-Son dances from the traditional to the crazy and everything in between. However, I will say that the father and bride in the video at the top of the page took it to a whole new level.

The videographers shared the video on their YouTube channel. Since it was posted October 22, 2016 it has had more than 8.3 million views! Yeah, I would call that not only epic, but also viral.

If you have a wedding on the horizon, you might want to watch the video above of what could be called the most epic Father-Daughter dance ever for some ideas about that part of the wedding.

By: Buck Stevens