B104 Welcomes Toby Keith To Normal Corn Crib June 29th

From the moment Toby’s debut single “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” shot up the charts to become his first No. 1, the engine driving everything else has been the music. He writes it. He arranges and produces it. And he releases it on his own record label, Show Dog Nashville. At the core is his songwriting, as recognized in his 2015 induction into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in New York City. The Nashville Songwriters Association International named him Songwriter/Artist of the Decade and he is a three-time BMI Country Songwriter/Artist of the Year. His songs have received more than 87 million BMI performances on commercial radio stations worldwide. Keith’s albums have sold more than 40 million copies. His tours have drawn more than a million fans each year for more than a decade straight, with recent expansion into Europe and Australia.

The awards are too numerous to count and include Artist of the Decade nods from Billboard and the American Country Awards, as well as the ACM’s Career Achievement honor. A musician’s musician, he was a last minute illness stand-in for the late Merle Haggard a few years back and responded to Merle’s query about which of the legend’s songs Keith knew and could cover with, “All of ’em.” And there have been some unexpected highlights along the way as well, including country’s most impactful viral event ever, “Red Solo Cup,” the video for which has received more than 30 million views and was named ACM Video of the Year. Toby’s most rewarding experiences, however, have come from giving back locally, nationally and abroad. His golf classics fund the Toby Keith Foundation and OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for families of children dealing with critical illnesses. His 11 USO Tours to date have been recognized with the Spirit of the USO Award (2014). And when a tornado ravaged his hometown, Toby Keith was the face of the community and helped shoulder the cleanup with the 2013 OK Twister Relief Concert. Triple threat? How about singer, songwriter, musician, producer, entertainer, humanitarian, Oklahoman and patriot. For starters.

Tickets go on sale January 9th at 9 am to Mini Plan and Season Ticket holders and January 13th at 9 am to the general public. Tickets start at $45.00 for reserved box seats or field general admission and $70.00 for VIP pit. Purchase your tickets now at www.normalbaseball.com, by calling (309)-454-2255 or by stopping by our Mid-Illini Credit Union Box Office during business hours located at The Corn Crib to reserve your seats!