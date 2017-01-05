Keith Urban Tribute to Musicians Lost in 2016 [VIDEO]

Keith Urban performed this tribute medley New Year’s Eve to thousands in Nashville. However, this version is more intimate and full of heartbreak.

Keith created a medley of songs from musical artists we lost in 2016 and played it at a free concert December 31st. It was a great public tribute to those musicians.

Apparently the country superstar singer-songwriter wanted to share a performance of the medley that was more reverent. He achieved that by recording himself playing the medley in a room with just his guitar and no fans. The private performance is full of heartbreak and emotion.

Included in the tribute medley video that you can watch at the top of the page are George Michael’s “Careless Whisper,” Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” Glenn Frey of the Eagles’ “Take It Easy,” David Bowie’s “Heroes,” Merle Haggard’s “Mamma Tried” and Prince’s “Purple Rain.” Those were some of the amazing musicians that we lost in 2016.

Great job Keith and thanks for sharing this with us!

By: Buck Stevens