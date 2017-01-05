Customer Returns 17 Year Old Shirt and Gets Money Back!

(Photo Courtesy: Reddit/http://www.dailymail.co.uk)

If you would go through your closet right now would you find an outfit that is nearly 20 years old? Of course you would! Most of us do! Big difference between us and the person who the was the previous owner of this lovely get-up pictured above, we wouldn’t try to return the item 17 years after we bought it and get our money back! That, though, is exactly what the former owner of this shirt vest combo did at a GAP store recently. AND, the best part, the store excepted the return!

The store management was, let’s call it ‘moderately’, annoyed that someone allowed the return of this CLEARLY out of style shirt vest combo from the Summer of 2000.

“Who on earth accepted this as a return?!?!?! This item is from the Summer of 2000!” said a note store management left. “That was almost 17 years ago! Our return policy is 45 days!”

For those of you who want to do the math at home, the customer missed the return deadline by 6,160 days! Now in defense of the person who accepted the return, there is a near 1000% chance that the customer was pitching a fit and driving the associate insane. If you have ever worked a retail job, you get it!

Here is the big question though, will GAP put it back out on the floor for someone to buy! Boy, I hope so!

~ Hunter