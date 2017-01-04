William Michael Morgan Makes National Television Debut on ‘Today Show’ [VIDEO]

William Michael Morgan had a great 2016 and starting off 2017 by making his national television debut on the Today Show.

The country singer-songwriter scored his first hit song with “I Met A Girl” last year. The song is from his first album Vinyl which was released last year. He also got engaged over the holidays. That made 2016 a pretty good year in the life of the 23-year-old.

However, 2017 is set to be another milestone year for William Michael. This morning (1/4) he made his national TV debut as he performed his #1 song on the Today Show.

William Michael will also be coming to perform right here in Bloomington-Normal as part of the Justin Moore–Lee Brice “American Made Tour” at US Cellular Coliseum Saturday, February 11th. Get complete concert and ticket details here.

That means the video of William Michael Morgan performing “I Met A Girl” at the top of the page is something of a preview of what we can expect from him live here in concert.

By: Buck Stevens