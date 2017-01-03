Win Tickets to World Championship ICE Racing

Posted on
ICE Racing
World Championship ICE Racing

World Championship ICE Racing is coming to the US Cellular Coliseum on January 21st and B104 is giving you a chance to WIN tickets!

It’s one of America’s most risky races and TONS of fun for your family! Wanna go? Tune in at 7:10 am all this week to play “What’s in Faith’s Purse?” for your chance to win! Listen as Faith & Hunter describe an item from Faith’s purse and if you’re the right caller with the right answer at 821-1041, you’ll win a pair of tickets.

Have you SEEN Faith’s Purse?

Good luck (seriously)! With Bloomington-Normal’s #1 country, B104!

