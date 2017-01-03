Keith Urban Scores First Number One of 2017

Keith Urban has started the new year off right by scoring the first #1 of 2017 with his latest single “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

The first advanced charts for the year have been released and Keith sits in the number one spot on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck singles charts to start the new year.

The song is from Keith’s current #1 album ripCORD that has already produced the chart topping songs “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16,” “Break On Me” and “Wasted Time.”

“It’s basically a waltz, you know, like a one, two, three, two, two, three, a one, two, three, two, two, three,” Keith explains of his latest #1 song. “But, I didn’t want it to feel like a waltz, you know? So, when we recorded the song at Starstruck Studios here in Nashville, we kept it a little more robotic sounding, so it wasn’t a straight band. It was a little more machinery, rhythmically, and I think it kept, hopefully for me at least, it kept it in a unique place that allowed the story to have a lot of space.”

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” marks the 22nd time that Keith has reached the number one spot with a single during his career.

Keith brought his 2016 “ripCORD World Tour” to US Cellular Coliseum last November with special guests Brett Eldredge and Maren Morris. You can see our photos from that concert here in Bloomington by clicking here.

Congratulations to Keith Urban on his #1 song “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

By: Buck Stevens