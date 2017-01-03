Athletes of the Week, January 3

Congrats to our B104 Athletes of the Week!

Abby Feit – Normal Community Girls Basketball

Abby scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Ironmen to a 69-36 win over Chatham Glenwood in the consolation semifinal at the State Farm Holiday Classic.

Colton Stogner – U-High Swimming



Colton was named individual champion at the Waubonsie Valley Pentathlon after coming in first in three events; 50-yard freestyle (21.62 seconds), 100 freestyle (51.60) and 100 breaststroke (59.50).

They will both take home a plaque from Robert’s Trophies and a gift certificate from Meatheads and B104!