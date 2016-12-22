Remember Those Serving at Christmas: “Soldier’s Silent Night” [VIDEO]

Christmas is just days away. Please take a moment to remember those men and women of our military that will not be home to celebrate with family and friends.

Most of us are looking forward to sharing food and laughs with family on Christmas and through the Holidays. Watching as the children open their presents with excitement to see what Santa brought them this year.

Others will be celebrating Hanukkah or many other holidays at this time of year. Then, there is New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Here in the United States of America we can celebrate any holiday we wish for just about any reason we choose. The reason is that we enjoy something that is not available everywhere around the world … FREEDOM.

That special gift of being an American does not come free. The price of Freedom has been paid for in the past with ongoing payments made daily. Those payments are made each and every day of the year by our military men and women.

There are no holidays from these payments. That means most of the men and women who make the choice to make sure that you and I can continue to celebrate in whatever manner we choose will not be home for Christmas or any of the other Holidays over the next couple of weeks. Their choice is to celebrate away from home by giving us all the best gift on Earth … FREEDOM!

Please take a moment to say “Thank You” to them through a prayer or whatever form you choose. Just remember that gift of Freedom is being given to us all by every man and woman who has served, is currently serving and will serve in the future.

You may have seen and heard the video above before. I have, and it is still as powerful and moving as ever when I want and listen. Take a moment and watch “Soldier’s Silent Night” at the top of the page and send up good wishes for all that it applies to.

To any and all of the military men and women who might be reading this, it is not enough, but please accept my most sincere “Thank You” for all you do for me and this Country. Take care of yourself, God Bless you and Merry Christmas!

Carry on…

By: Buck Stevens