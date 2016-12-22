Check Out How Some of Your Favorite Country Stars Decorated Their Christmas Trees, Including Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Lindsay Ell & More

Christmas is almost here, and it looks like many of our favorite country stars are in a festive mood. Take a gander at how Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Brett Eldredge, Lindsay Ell, Charlie Daniels and more decorated their Christmas trees this year.
Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/GVMMrQy0fd
— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) December 19, 2016
Found the right tree!!!! #ItMustBeChristmas 🎄🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/9i7bzbkwZP
— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) November 27, 2016
Twin Pines angel tree pic.twitter.com/fX6jKwhSME
— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) December 4, 2016
If I do say so myself, @SmithworksVodka nips are perfect to share this holiday season. #MySmithworksFam pic.twitter.com/165LU1LMPE
— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) December 20, 2016
Loretta is making her first appearance on the CMA Country Christmas special! Tune in November 28 on @ABC to see her celebrate the season! pic.twitter.com/vlwBHHinsk
— Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) November 4, 2016
There is no way I’ll have a BLUE Christmas when I got you all😊love ya forever! @TipsyElves pic.twitter.com/FGMb0WeGCq
— Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) December 20, 2016
After 6 weeks out of the country I am so happy to be home. Happy holidays pic.twitter.com/qaeVCQl3NY
— Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) December 21, 2016
#Home 🎄❤️️ https://t.co/EWZn1xjDrx pic.twitter.com/BbNZRpOWit
— Kimberly Schlapman (@ohgussie) December 15, 2016
Hanging at @avwinery – it ain’t that cold !! pic.twitter.com/vAyC5Y0uYr
— Kix Brooks (@KixBrooks) December 19, 2016
We take our ugly Christmas sweaters and our drinking games seriously… #Cheers pic.twitter.com/4GJcNXTdo5
— Jerrod Niemann (@jrodfromoz) December 20, 2016
It’s beginning to look a lot like CHRISTMAS… 🎶🎶🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/yyVsNfwNA1
— Joe Bonsall (@joebonsall) November 23, 2016
When your shopping bag is so big you can fit inside of it…. #christmas #shopping 🎄 pic.twitter.com/1UrYeWe81E
— Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) December 20, 2016
All images via Twitter