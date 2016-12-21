Cassadee Pope Pranks Chris Young and gets Sweet Surprise [VIDEOS]

Cassadee Pope
(Photo courtesy of BMLG)

Chris Young and Cassadee Pope have been touring the country together. On the last night of the tour Cassadee prank-ed Chris while his band had a sweet surprise for her.

The two country music stars have been together most of the year on the “I’m Comin’ Over Tour.” The two have become good friends traveling on the road and performing together.

Apparently Cassadee has also become friends with Chris’ band and crew. On the last night of the tour just a couple of weeks ago, Chris’s band and crew walked on stage while Cassadee was performing to give her a single rose each. The fan Twitter account for Cassadee @CassettesUnite captured the sweet surprise and posted it for us all…

Cassadee re-tweeted the video and added her own message about the sweet send off.

Cassadee was a little more ornery when it came to saying goodbye to the tour. She gained the help of a crew member to wear a dress just like hers (only larger, obviously) and walk out when she was supposed to join Chris to perform their #1 hit song together “Think Of You.”

Two very different ways to end the tour. But, it also shows that these two have become good friends. I would be we will see more with both of them from performances, possible tours and hopefully new music together in the future!

By: Buck Stevens

