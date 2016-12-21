Amazing Christmas Version of “Hallelujah” by 10-Year Old Girl [VIDEO]

You simply must see this amazing Christmas version of the song “Hallelujah” by this 10-year-old girl!

The song “Hallelujah” was written by Leonard Cohen and is arguably one of the best songs ever written in any genre of music. It has been recorded by hundreds of artists and performed by potentially thousands. Some of the superstar names that have recorded the song include Michael Bolton, Bon Jovi, Celine Dion, Willie Nelson, Justin Timberlake, Michael McDonald and Neil Diamond. The song has been performed on many shows including The Voice, American Idol and numerous award shows.

I was checking out the website Country Rebel and they had posted the video and story about Kaylee Rodgers singing a Christmas version of this amazing song.

Kaylee is a young girl in northern Ireland according to Country Rebel. She performed the special Christmas version of the song with her middle school choir. Her incredible performance of the song is enough to make this one of the best versions of the song ever done.

However, there is more to the story that takes it to an even higher level of amazing.

Apparently Kaylee suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The school’s principal, Colin Millar, explains how singing has helped the young girl with her ADHD, “For a child who came in P4 (7 to 8 years old) and wouldn’t really talk, wouldn’t really read out in class, to stand and perform in front of an audience is amazing.”

I would agree with the principal. I think that you will agree with me that this special Christmas version of “Hallelujah” by 10-year-old Kaylee Rodgers is nothing short of amazingly inspirational!

By: Buck Stevens