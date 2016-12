Dustin Lynch will challenge his recent tourmate Cassadee Pope on an upcoming episode of Spike’s Lip Sync Battle on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

During the episode, Dustin and Cassadee will lip sync covers of some of their favorite songs, including Dustin’s cover of Ludacris’ “What’s Your Fantasy,” which you can see a sneak peek of below.

Hosted by LL Cool J with colorful commentary from Chrissy Teigen, Lip Sync Battle airs Wednesday, Dec. 21, on Spike at 9 p.m. ET.