Changes Revealed for NASCAR 2017

NASCAR has revealed their new brand identity, premier series name and logo for 2017.

The next season of NASCAR will see the return of Dale Earnhardt Jr. after missing most of the season last year due to medical issues.

2017 will no longer have Tony Stewart behind the wheel now that he has retired from driving in NASCAR’s top series.

There will also be driver, crew chief, auto maker changes and more for the 2017 NASCAR season.

The change that will be the most immediately noticeable will be the revamped NASCAR logo and the premier series name for the auto racing giant.

Sprint’s contract with NASCAR has ended with the 2016 Sprint Cup Series Season. Monster Energy has stepped in to fill that available billboard making it the top series in NASCAR the “Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™.”

NASCAR made the announcement of the new brand identity, premier series name and logo yesterday (12/19). They also posted the video that gives fans a walk through the history of NASCAR’s brands and logos.

You can watch that video and read the official press release about the changes from NASCAR at the bottom of the page.

By: Buck Stevens

PRESS RELEASE:

NASCAR Unveils New Brand Identity, Premier Series Name and Mark

Premier Series to Be Named Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Beginning in 2017

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Dec. 19, 2016) –- NASCAR today unveiled a new official brand identity which will replace the bar mark used by the sanctioning body since 1976. The announcement was made in conjunction with the news that Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ will be the new name of the sport’s premier series beginning January 1, 2017.

The new brand mark and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series mark, which prominently features the iconic Monster Energy logo, together represent a new era in NASCAR and were first shared today across NASCAR social and digital media channels.

The NASCAR brand identity has been in development since early 2016 as part of a broader effort to refresh the NASCAR brand. It was designed to pay tribute to the storied history of NASCAR, incorporating elements of all four previous marks since the company’s inaugural season of 1948.

“Our new NASCAR mark is modern, timeless, and embraces the heritage of our sport,” said Jill Gregory, NASCAR senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “It was important for us to recognize our history and implement a piece of each previous mark in the new design. Our goal was to evolve the sport’s visual identity to make it concise, relevant and functional, while respecting and maintaining the unique qualities of the original mark.”

The first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points race will be the 59th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 26 (2 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Tickets are available at NASCAR.com/tickets.

